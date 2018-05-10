$10,000 goes to the dogs.

The City of Blackfoot received a grant of $10,000 this week for improvements at city's dog park.

The grant is from the Ifft Foundation Fund which is managed through the Idaho Community Foundation.

The foundation announced the gift of nearly $70,000 of grants on May 7. They gave eight grants to seven groups and municipalities, including Blackfoot, Pocatello, American Falls and Aberdeen.

"The Ifft Foundation Fund was set up to support recreation and landscaping projects that benefit the public and the community in southeastern Idaho," Holly Powell. Powell is Blackfoot's city treasurer and grants manager. "Taylor Bingham is part of our grants team and he did most of the work on getting this grant," she added.

"Our Goal is some dog ramps, some dog exercise and obstacle equipment and solar lighting." said Bingham, an administrative associate at City Hall. "I'm not up on all the details of the equipment order—that's really up to Scott Hays. I just got the money for everything."

