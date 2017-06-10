$10,000 reward for arrest of “The Great Outdoors Bandit”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a bank robber nicknamed “The Great Outdoors Bandit.”

Since late last year, the unidentified thief has struck two banks and two credit unions in Idaho and Utah. According to the FBI, authorities have dubbed the thief as “The Great Outdoors Bandit” because of the outdoorsy attire he has worn during the bank robberies.

The first two robberies occurred on the same day in southwest Idaho.

On Dec. 21, the suspect robbed the U.S. Bank located inside the Alberstson’s store at 10500 West Overland Road in Boise. According to the FBI, he waited in line before approaching the teller with a note demanding cash. He then took the money and fled the scene on foot.

Approximately 15 minutes later, the suspect then robbed the Idaho Central Credit Union at 1615 South Celebration Avenue in Meridian. Again, he approached the teller with a note demanding cash, then took the money and fled on foot.

The third robbery perpetrated by the suspect occurred on March 24 at the Bank of the West located at 9140 East Emerald Street, Suite 100, in Boise, followed by a fourth on May 24 at the Alpine Credit Union located at 351 East 800 South in Orem, Utah.

In the last two robberies, he was seen placing the cash in a brown bag he was carrying before leaving the scene.

The FBI said the suspect has worn the same green Cabela’s baseball cap and dark sunglasses during all four of the robberies.

He is described as being between the ages of 30 and 50, with black hair, a medium complexion and a skinny build. He is between 5 foot 4 inches to 5 foot to 6 inches tall and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. The FBI said he is possibly Hispanic, Native American or Middle Eastern. He sported black facial hair in each of the robberies.

After the March 24 robbery in Boise, the suspect was seen entering a dark-colored, two-door couple, which the FBI said could be a Suburu Outback or Legacy.

Anybody with information regarding these robberies or the identity of “The Great Outdoors Bandit” is asked to call the FBI’s tip line at 833-291-4306.