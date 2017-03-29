1969 Snake River champions

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - The Idaho High School Activities Association is honoring one of Bingham County's best sports teams. The 1969, Snake River basketball team captured the state title and according to team manager Clair Broadhead was the truest definition of a team.

"There was no blaming or accusing or assigning of blame when the team suffered a loss," Broadhead said. "This team really was a dream and they drew energy and pulled together throughout the season and it was because of Coach Mecham."

This was a team that won the title during the tournament held in Twin Falls. The team won their first game and then faced a very good and tough team from Wood River. At the end of regulation, the teams were tied and were forced into overtime.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.