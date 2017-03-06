2-year old involved in Rose Park crash in serious condition at EIRMC

A 2-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) on Monday evening.

Jeff Gardner, Chief Deputy of the Bingham County Sheriff's office said, "A car was driving around Rose Ponds. It pulled too close to the water and could not back out.

"Four people were in the car; three were able to get out of it," he said. "The car was submerged 50 minutes before divers were able to get the 2-year-old out of the car. Emergency personnel were working on the girl as she was transported in an ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EiRMC) in Idaho Falls."

No names have been released.

"More information will be available on Tuesday after the deputies' reports are filed," Gardner said.