2017 Year in Review: Story #6: Bingham County killlings

The Morning News covered several killings in 2017, making our #6 story of the year.

The biggest such story concerned Pingree’s Melonie Smith, convicted of first-degree murder in October.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the verdict came in after a week’s trial. Bingham County Prosecutor Cleve Colson announced that the jury found Smith, 49, guilty of murder in the first degree for the killing of David Lee Davis, 30, and felony destruction of evidence for the concealment, destruction and alteration of the body of Davis and other related evidence.

The case was investigated and completed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Blackfoot Police Department Joint Detectives’ Unit.

“I am deeply gratified with (Saturday’s) verdict and I hope that it provides some measure of solace to the victim’s family in this matter and that Melonie Dawn Smith has been held accountable for the heinous murder of David Lee Davis,” Colson stated.

Later, Jesus Adan Castillo, 22, pleaded guilty of beating to death 2-year old Zachary Tendoy, the son of Castillo’s girlfriend.

The attack occurred at a residence in the 1600 block of Camas Street in Blackfoot. When police and paramedics arrived on scene at approximately 4 a.m. on March 23, they found Zachary, who was unresponsive and lying limp on the floor.

According to court records, Castillo told investigators that he “heel-kicked” the boy in the stomach. He also admitted to shaking Zachary multiple times and hitting him as hard as he could before authorities arrived at the residence on Camas Street.

Castillo was initially arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery and felony injury to a child. After Zachary’s death, the charges were amended to first-degree murder. Castillo initially pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in May, but later changed his plea.

Another incident took place on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on New Year's Day. Heath “Petey” Dixey was shot at his residence on Cemetery Road and was deceased when Fort Hall Police arrived on scene. A suspect was fully cooperative and in custody but released due to lack of probable cause for an arrest.

A few days later, Demetrius Gomez, 29, of Fort Hall, was convicted by a federal jury in Pocatello of second degree murder for shooting his cousin with a shotgun at a residence in Fort Hall. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Next up is Dillon Gibson. In January, he was sentenced for one count of vehicular manslaughter, a felony. Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Gibson to a maximum of 15 years in the Idaho Department of Correction with parole. He must serve at least three years.

On June 14, 2016, Gibson drove his car through William Hong's garage and then left the scene of the accident. This impact caused a fire that destroyed two homes — the Hong home on the south end of the garage and the rental just north of it.

After rebuilding the crime scene, it was determined Gibson drove through the stop sign on Parkway and then hit the garage on 490 Lilac going at least 86 miles per hour. The automobile went through the garage and into the neighbor's backyard. Gibson's blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.15 which is almost twice the legal limit.

Still in January, another incident took place in Fort Hall. Colin Diggie, 34, of Fort Hall was taken into custody after Fort Hall Police responded to a call and found Lynelle Coby, 33, of Fort deceased.

In February, Anthony Ish was found guilty of guilty of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for shooting Darrell Auck, 44, at a birthday party in 2014 at a Fort Hall home.

In June, Dirk G. Johnson was charged with vehicular manslaughter following a fatality crash on Interstate 15 just north of Shelley.

As reported by ISP, Dirk Johnson, 59, of Idaho Falls, was traveling northbound in an empty gravel truck in the construction zone when traffic began to slow. Johnson was unable to slow down and veered into oncoming traffic.

Shirley Williams, 65, of Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound in a Dodge 2500 pickup truck pulling a horse trailer. Mark Weidner, 44, of Pocatello, was traveling behind Johnson in a Nissan Maxima.

Johnson struck Williams' pickup truck head-on, struck the horse trailer, then struck Weidner's vehicle.

Williams was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. The horse in Williams' horse trailer died from injuries at the scene of the crash.

Johnson was sentenced to 45 days in jail.

In July, an Idaho District Judge ordered that the first murder case in Teton County in more than 20 years be tried in Bingham County in order to ensure a fair trial.

Erik Ohlson, 40, faces the death penalty on charges that he shot and killed Driggs resident Jennifer Nalley and her unborn child last summer. A date for the trial has not yet been set.

Also in July, Bingham County Judge Ryan Boyer sentenced a Pocatello truck driver to one year of probation and 96 hours of community service for an accident that killed a 7-year-old Blackfoot girl.

Terry Laeger, 61, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor motor carrier safety violation. He initially was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. Laeger was allowed to retain his commercial driver’s license.

In November, two murder suspects were arrested and sent to the Bingham County Jail. Analilia Sosa Acosta, 36, and Daniel Steven Kings, 26 are both suspects in the shooting death of a 53-year-old man in Stockton, California. Officers with the Bingham County Sheriff's office assisted the Idaho State Police in the arrest.