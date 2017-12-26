2017 Year in Review: Story #7: Tragedy in the water

Three incidents in Bingham County waters make up our #7 story of 2017.

On March 6, Bingham County Sheriff reported that an accident at Rose Ponds claimed the life of two-year-old Brynlie Carver.

About 5:56 p.m., the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call that there was a vehicle in the water at Rose Ponds. The driver was driving on a gravel bar covered in water and slipped off into the hole that is about 12 feet deep. The SUV was completely submerged under water.

When the first officers arrived they were able to locate the driver, Cheyenne Rane, 21, the passenger, Blake Carver, 24, and Paitynn Carver, 3, all from Blackfoot.

Rane told deputies there was another child in the vehicle. An alert went out for all search and rescue divers. The first diver arrived on scene within 22 minutes of the call.

A short time later divers pulled Brynlie out of the SUV. She was handed to the EMT’s, who were already on scene, and the life flight medical personnel. She was then transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC), but did not make it.

The other three occupants of the vehicle were treated at Bingham Memorial Hospital and released.

"Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Brynlie," the sheriff said.

A fundraising page was created on you caring.com. The page features a post from Brynlie's grandfather:

"Patty Gosnell Carver and I are humbled by the outpouring of love from our wonderful friends and family. We're comforted with the knowledge of our Redeemer's plan of salvation and that this separation from our loved ones is very temporary. We will see our sweet granddaughter Brynlie once again, and her parents will get the opportunity to finish raising her even as a young innocent child. Watching my son grieve this loss is probably the hardest thing I've yet to face. We feel so powerless to ease their pain but am buoyed up with the support we have received. I thank you so very much on behalf of my wife and our family."

Then, on May 11, 37-year-old Kelley Haney went missing. Authorities spent a couple weeks searching for her, much of that time in the Rose Ponds. Her body was recovered from the Snake River on May 29.

Authorities say her body was found about five miles downstream from the Rose Pond area where her truck was found on the day she went missing.

The last known contact with her was when she called her parents that afternoon and requested that they retrieve her daughter from school because she had an appointment with a local chiropractor. She did not show up for that appointment.

Her truck was found that evening at Rose Pond with all of her personal possessions including keys, phone, purse and cigarettes. Haney's sandals were on the ground near the water. Footprints were found leading into the water.

Authorities spent the next several days searching the Rose Ponds, but their efforts were fruitless. After divers weren't able to find anything at Rose Ponds, the Sheriff's Office said it would have boats on the Snake River throughout the Memorial Day holiday.

In a press release, the Sheriff's Office also thanked the many searchers and volunteers who helped with this case.

In the two weeks since she went missing, local social media sites have been filled with comments, questions and speculation about what may have happened to Haney.

"So very heartbreaking for her family. My thoughts are with them," Shauna Lockyer Gisin said. Many others echoed the sentiments.

On Dec. 6, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office received a call of a boat that overturned in the Snake River between Shelley and Firth. The boat drifted into a diversion dam south of North Bingham County Park in Shelley. One passenger in the boat was able to make it out safely. The other, 48-year-old male, Bryce Lloyd did not make it out of the water.

On Dec. 8, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office located his body.

"His body was spotted three miles downstream from the Firth diversion by an airplane pilot," Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said. "Someone had asked the pilot to fly the river. The body had traveled about 10 miles from where it went into the water."

Two Bingham County search and rescue boats and two private boats were on the Snake River.

Asked to comment about Lloyd, law partner Justin Oleson said, "Bryce was a phenomenal person; a great partner and a great friend. He will be sorely missed by many."

Oleson and Lloyd attended law school at the University of Idaho together.

Holly Kartchner is the Director of Outreach and Retention for the College Arts and Letters at ISU and is the former "We the People" (WTP) teacher at Blackfoot High School.

"Bryce was a big supporter of 'WTP.' He supported 'WTP' when it was just a dream."

She continued, "He was our first big financial donor. He did all kinds of legal things for 'We the People' and covered the costs himself."

Kartchner said, "He gave his time as a coach and encouraged his own children to take the class. I consider him a dear friend and a mentor."

Seventh Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson said, "Bryce was a good friend of mine as well as many other people in our community. He was an extremely talented attorney and sought to do the very best for his clients. Our community has indeed lost a valuable resource. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Lauren Murdoch, staff attorney for Judge Simpson said, "Bryce was thoughtful and intelligent; he was very dedicated to his profession and was immensely intelligent. I am so grieved for his family."

"We have all lost a fine man and an outstanding, accomplished lawyer," Murdoch said. "His success was far reaching; he had business contacts all over the world. I was proud to know him; I am brokenhearted."

"Bryce was a wonderful friend and great person," artist Ken Spencer said. "He was a supporter of the arts, both mine and the community's. He will be missed by many people."

He added, "I talked with him two days before this happened on Monday. He had a way of being concerned about people; he was a quality person. As an attorney, he sometimes dealt with the seamier side of life yet he was compassion. He was concerned about other people."

Spencer said, "He loved his wife very deeply. I heard him say often that he and his wife, Angela, were made for each other."