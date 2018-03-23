4-H day campers build race cars

Youth attending a 4-H Day Camp on Friday learned to build and program robots in the Bingham County Extension Office in Blackfoot.

Bonneville County 4-H Extension Educator Alaena Wilfong taught this class which is called 2.0 Lego Robotics. She received a grant to purchase the kids and iPads for the robotic kits.

"In the morning, younger children learned how to build Milo, the science rover," she said. "In the afternoon, youth learned how to build and program robots. Race cars were built. A motion sensor is in each race car. It is programed to stop and start."

