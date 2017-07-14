4-H offers art classes at extension office

Artists were sharpening their skills during the 4-H summer class entitled finger paint art.

Krista Cernyar was the art teacher. Some of the skills children learned were:

A broad brush makes a broad stroke and the difference between using acrylic and oil paint.

Acrylic paint dries faster and can be cleaned up with soap and water. Oil paint takes longer to dry and mineral oil is needed to clean brushes.

Arizona Harrington is working as a 4-H intern this summer.

She started in May and has worked with kids through summer classes and with kid working with animals for the 4-H fair.

For the complete story, read it in the Saturday, July 15, edition of the Morning News.