4-H participants make holiday wraps

4-H participants enjoyed the classes offered at the University of Idaho Extension in Blackfoot.

Classes offered on Tuesday were Bubble Art and Holiday Food Wraps.

"We made wraps of all kinds," said Debbie White, Bingham County 4-H Program Coordinator. "They are fast and easy."

Ten children, ages 8 to 14, participated.

The next 4-H Friday features a class on cereal snacks. (Cereal isn't just for breakfast.) Participants, ages 8-18, will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Extension Office, 412 W. Pacific in Blackfoot. Classes are also offered on early out Mondays.

For more information, contact the Extension Office by calling (208) 785-8060.