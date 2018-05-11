4A District Track and Field results

The Blackfoot Broncos Track and Field Team opened up the first day of the two day District 5-6 4A Track and Field Meet with some high expectations including a high placing in both he boys and girls team events.

After five completed events of the 18 event meet, the Broncos were in fifth place of six teams and the Broncos girls were in sixth of six. Leading the way for the boys was Pocatello with 44 points, Idaho Falls had 42 points, Skyline 28, Preston 18, Blackfoot 13 and Century 9.

For the girls, Skyline led the way with 36.5 points, Idaho Falls had 35, Preston 30.5, Pocatello 24, Century 15 and Blackfoot 13.

