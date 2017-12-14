5,000 diapers needed

During the holidays, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be collecting diapers for their Holiday Diaper Drive. The goal of the Diaper Drive is to collect 5,000+ diapers for families in need in southeast Idaho. Diapers and baby wipes can be dropped off at Southeastern Idaho Public Health located at 145 W. Idaho Street.

Diaper donations are needed, since no federal assistance programs pay for or provide diapers, not WIC, SNAP (Food Stamps) or Medicare. An average infant can use up to 12 diapers per day, a toddler up to 8 per day. But in low-income households, a baby may be in a single diaper all day or longer, increasing the chance of health problems and putting the child at risk for abuse. Parents who can’t afford diapers can’t leave their child at daycare to go to work or school.

The Diaper Bank Program at Southeastern Idaho Public Health exists to address this largely unknown and chronically unmet need. “Our primary goal for the Holiday Diaper Drive is, of course, to bring in resources that we can distribute to families in need. But we also hope it helps raise awareness of the diaper issue and engage the community in our mission. We are always in need of individuals, businesses, schools, community organizations and places of worship to run diaper drives and fundraisers to support the Diaper Bank, whether it’s for the holidays or not,” said Dana Solomon, Diaper Bank Program Coordinator. “The diapers go out just as quickly as they come in, so we are looking for year-round partnerships and support to help us really make a difference with diapers.”

For more information on how you can get involved or sponsor a Diaper Drive, contact Dana Solomon at 239-5256.