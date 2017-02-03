AARP Tax Aid begins Monday

Tax season is here.

Tax aid through the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) begins next week in Blackfoot. There is no charge for this service.

AARP Tax Aide is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Senior Citizen Center, 20 E. Pacific St. in Blackfoot. This service continues each Monday through Monday, April 17.

From Tuesday, Feb. 7, through Thursday, April 13, volunteers with Tax Aid will be available from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week, in the basement of the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 288 W. Pacific, Blackfoot. This service will continue each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through April 13.

The trained AARP volunteers in Blackfoot are Chuck Guy, Asun Bogdanowicz and lead preparer Harrison Gerstlauer.

Preparers Tino Bat and Nadine Auck will help people file taxes in Fort Hall from 6-9 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday at the Fort Hall Library and from 10 a.m. to 12 noon each Saturday at the Tribal Tax Office. For more information, call Bat at (208) 269-6033.

“All taxes are prepared on a first come, first served basis,” Gerstlauer said. “People will be asked to sign-in on a sheet when they arrive.”

For 2016 taxes, the tax preparers have learned a different tax program called Tax Slayer.

To file taxes with AARP Tax Aid, each person must bring:

His or her 2015 tax return,

All W2 forms,

1099 forms,

A form of identification for all dependents,

Social Security cards,

Education Expense Forms,

Health Saving Account,

1098 Forms,

Forms for proofs of itemized deductions,

Medicare Tax Forms,

Health Insurance Forms for ACA prescription usage,

Medical miles,

Property taxes.

Returns will be filed electronically or a paper form can be printed and the person can mail it him-or-herself.

Each person will receive a printed copy of his or her return.

If a person has earned income credit or child tax credit or education credit, the taxes can be filed but payment will not be received until after Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Taxes are due on Tuesday, April 18.

Two more greeters are needed in Blackfoot. For more information or to volunteer as a greeter, call Gerstlauer at (208) 680-0021.

