AARP Tax Aide help available

Tax Aide through the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) is available each week in Blackfoot and Fort Hall through Monday, April 16. This is a free service.

The tax aide program is supported by a grant from the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).

"All taxes are prepared on a first come, first serve basis," lead preparer Harrison Gerstlauer said.

The schedule for this free service is:

—Monday, from 9 a.m. to noon, AARP tax preparers are at the Blackfoot Senior Citizen Center, 20 E. Pacific St. in Blackfoot.

—Monday and Wednesday, in Fort Hall, preparers are available from 6-9 p.m. at the Fort Hall LIbrary.

—Tuesday and Wednesday, preparers are available from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 288 W. Pacific in Blackfoot.

—Thursday, help is available from 5-8 p.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 288 W. Pacific in Blackfoot.

—Saturday, AARP Tax Aide preparers are in Fort Hall from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tribal Tax Building.

