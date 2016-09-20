Aberdeen convenience store robbed at gun point

The Regalos Y Novedes Elizabeth Convenience store was robbed Tuesday afternoon when two people, walked into the store and pointed a gun in the face of the store clerk. The clerk complied handing over an undisclosed amount of money.

The two had covered their faces to hide their identities. They left in a dark grey four door vehicle with no front license plate.

Investigators of the Joint Bingham County/ Blackfoot City Investigations Division are providing assistance to the Aberdeen Police Department with the investigation. If anyone has information regarding this crime, they are encouraged to contact the Aberdeen Police Department.