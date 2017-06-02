Aberdeen High School marks a century of graduations

2017 marks the century mark of Aberdeen High School. As calculus and physics teacher Tim Satterfield reiterated, "There were four students in the first graduating class in 1917; five students graduated in 1918. During the 70s were the biggest classes. When I graduated from AHS in 1974, there were 77 graduates."

Speaking to the graduating class, he said, "The important thing is, you are all here." Valedictorian Zoe Behrend spoke about the four years she and her classmates enjoyed.

"Learning should not stop. As e.e. comings said, 'It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.'"

