Aberdeen man wanted

Police are looking for an Aberdeen man connected to a drug investigation and are asking the public for help locating 59 year-old Charles D. Helmick.

On May 25, an investigation by the Bear River Drug Task Force (B.R.D.T.F.) culminated in the execution of a search warrant within the City of Aberdeen.

The South East Idaho Special Tactics and Response Team (S.T.A.R.) assisted with securing the residence to enable investigators to search the premises. Discovered in the search was a considerable amount of controlled substances, United States currency, paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Helmick was not home at the time the search warrant was served. A subsequent search of his vehicle within the City of Pocatello, resulted in the seizure of approximately 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine and other illegal substances.

On behalf of the citizen's of the City of Aberdeen, the Aberdeen Police Department would like to thank their fellow members of the Bear River Drug Task Force and all the members of the the South East Idaho Special Tactics and Response Team for their assistance. In addition, the assistance in this investigation provided by members of the Power County Sheriff's Office, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, the Blackfoot Police Department, Region 5 Idaho State Police Detectives, and the Pocatello Police Department was essential and also appreciated.

Contact your local law enforcement if you know his location. He is aware he is wanted by law enforcement and caution should be used as he is most likely armed.