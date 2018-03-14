About 100 Shelley High School students walkout for 17 minutes

About 100 Shelley High School (SHS) students walked out of class at 10 a.m. Seventeen minutes later, they returned to class. The student population at SHS is 654, grades 9-12.

SHS Principal Eric Lords said, "We wanted to give students a choice in this. We want to make this positive so we are asking kids to meet someone new. The word, 'protest,' is so negative. What happened in Florida is sad and scary."

