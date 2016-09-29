Absentee ballots for voting available

Absentee ballots requested by Bingham County voters have been mailed out of the Bingham County Clerk's office last Friday. People can go into the election office in the County Clerk's office to register or apply for an absentee ballot.

A person can register at the courthouse, by mail or online.

Voter registration ends on Friday, Oct. 14. If you miss the registration deadline, an elector can opt to register using same day registration at their polling place. To register, a person must bring picture identification and proof of his or her current physical address. The residency proof could be something received in the mail, like a bank statement, utility bill or a letter you addressed and mailed to yourself. A mailing address, like a post office box number, does not qualify.

If a person needs to vote prior to early voting, contact the election office at (208) 782-3164.

Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 17. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, the Friday before Election Day which is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting takes place in the County Clerk's election office in the Bingham County Courthouse.