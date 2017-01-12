Accident on Wednesday on the I-15

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle crash on southbound I-15 near milepost 108, in Bingham County.

Ronald R. Parmele, 77, of Rexford, Mont., was driving southbound I-15 in a 1999 Lincoln Navigator. Parmele changed lanes from the right to the left lane when his vehicle was struck by a 2004 GMC pickup driven by Randy E. Smith, 49, of Pocatello. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Parmele was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The southbound I-15 left lane was blocked for approximately two hours while crews cleared the scene.