Accidents block I-15 traffic

There are two separate auto accidents caused by the rain on Interstate 15 this evening. One is at I-15 southbound at milepost 89. The other is northbound on milepost 93. Evidently, there are injuries.

The accident at milepost 89 involved five vehicles. Emergency vehicles were on the scene or, at least, heading that way.

As of 8 p.m., all lanes are clear on the interstate.

The Morning News will update the situation as we receive reports from law enforcement and other first responders.