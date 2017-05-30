Acevedo sentenced to 24 years in prison for lewd conduct

Oscar Ramirez Acevedo, 38, of Blackfoot was sentenced Tuesday for one count of lewd conduct with a child under 16. Seventh Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson sentenced Acevedo to a total of 24 years in the Idaho Department of Correction—he must serve a minimum of eight years; the remaining 16 years is indeterminate. Acevedo must pay court costs that total $545.50; he was fined $2,000 and a civil penalty of $5,000 as well as register as a sex offender.

"You are more of an opportunist than a predator," Simpson said. "You have mostly taken responsibility for your actions."

Acevedo was credited with 224 days for days served in the Bingham County Jail. He was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and charged with 21 counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and has been in jail since October.

For the complete story, see the Wednesday, May 31, edition of the Morning News.