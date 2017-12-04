ADA helps discussed

Bingham County Commissioners hosted a public meeting last week with the aim to improving the county facilities and programs that impact people with disabilities.

About 25 people attended the meeting. Included in this number were people with disabilities, advocates for people with disabilities and city and county officials.

“We want to know your experience,” David Lane, the county’s Human Resource Director, said.

For the complete story, read it in the Monday , Dec. 4, edition of the Morning News.