Additional charges possible on driver of high speed pursuit

On Monday, Wyatt Michael Tripp. 21, was arrested, along with Emiliano Jose Saiz, 20, in connection to a grand theft that was reported at the Walmart in Blackfoot.

A Bingham County deputy later spotted the suspects’ car heading north on Interstate 15 near Shelley.

When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, a high-speed chase ensued. The suspects’ vehicle exited the interstate and fled through Shelley, Firth and Blackfoot. Speeds of 100 mph were reached during the pursuit.

Authorities said the vehicle chase ended on Rodgers Avenue in Blackfoot. However, the men then fled the vehicle.

After a short foot chase, Tripp and Saiz were arrested and booked into the Bingham County jail.

Tripp was the driver of the vehicle. He is currently in the Bingham County Jail. He is charged with eluding an officer, two charges of attempted grand theft and obstruction or resisting an officer.

Tripp is also charged with an agents' warrant which is a felony.

The AP contributed to this article.