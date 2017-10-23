Aladden Jr. opens on Monday at SRHS

Disney’s Aladdin Jr. opens tonight, Monday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Snake River High School Auditorium. This production features the talents of 145 students, grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

“It is the same basic storyline,” assistant director Tiniel Williams said. “(In the junior production), writers of the original Aladdin might add more characters, so there are more parts, or simplify the songs. It is really kid friendly. Songs are simplify the songs to make it kid friendly, but it is the same basic story.”

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 23, 24, 26, 27 and Oct. 28. There is a 2 p.m. on Saturday matinee on Oct. 28. Tickets are $5 per person; they can be purchased at the door.