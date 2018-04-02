All Firth schools on lockdown; now lifted

All Firth schools were on lockdown Monday morning because of a shooting threat by a specific juvenile. There was no bomb threat.

Superintendent Sid Tubbs said he was notified by a staff member and then he called 911. The threat was made about 7:30 a.m. before many students were at school.

Parents were notified by an automatic system to keep their students home.

"We received what we deemed to be a credible threat at Firth High School," Tubbs said. "Once I had contacted the sheriff's office, we initiated a lockdown. Any students that were in the high school were moved to the middle school which was a secure location."

"Sheriff officers were able to identify the student and determine which bus the student would be on," the superintendent said. "Officers stopped the bus in route, took him off the bus and transported him to Blackfoot."

"He is a juvenile and he is in custody," he said. "The lockdown was then lifted."

Parents were notified by an automatic system to keep their students home at 7:39 a.m. The lockdown was lifted at 8:17 a.m.

The schools are open and holding classes, however, parents can pick up their kids from school should they so choose. The child will not be counted as absent.

For the complete story, read it in the Tuesday, April 3, edition of the Morning News.