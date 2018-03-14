All school levies pass

Voters approved the school levies in Aberdeen, Firth, Shelley and Snake River School Districts.

Snake River School District asked voters approve a 10-year School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy for $750,000. Voters approved this plant facilities fund. There were 686 votes or 70 percent in favor of this levy. Those against totaled 294 votes or 30 percent.

To pass, this plant facilities reserve fund levy needed a super majority—two-thirds or 66.6 percent—approval to pass. Voters approved the plant facilities levy by 70 percent. Voters in the Firth School District approved the $300,000 supplemental levy for two years that will be used to maintain and operate the schools of the district.

The vote was 286 or 69.76 percent voting in favor of the levy; 124 or 30.24 percent voted against the levy. It needed a simple majority plus one vote to pass. Shelley voters approved the $575,00 supplemental levy for two years. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 289 or 71.18 percent in favor; 117 or 28.82 percent against the levy. It required a simple majority plus one vote to pass. In the Aberdeen School District, voters approved the supplemental levy by 140 votes or 71.43 percent in favor of and 56 votes or 28.57 percent against. The levy is for a period of two years and will be used to pay all lawful expenses of maintaining and operation the schools in the District. It required a simple majority plus one vote to pass.

