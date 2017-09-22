All shook up: ISU’s new earthquake lab now working

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Engineering Research Complex’s Structural Dynamics Laboratory can test the ability of structures to withstand earthquakes.

“We have shake tables that can simulate earthquakes in our Structural Dynamics Lab,” said Mustafa Mashal, ISU assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering. “We can plug in a record of any earthquake and put a smaller scale model of the structure on top of it to test, simulating a real-life earthquake in a small lab and measure and observe the response of the structure during the earthquake.”

These shake tables were dormant for several years. Student employees supervised by the faculty and experts have been refurbishing them over the last year. There is one horizontal shake table and one vertical shake table equipped by expensive servo-valve dynamic actuators that were given to ISU by the Idaho National Laboratory many years ago.

Read the entire article in the Sept. 22 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News