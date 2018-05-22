All Star Football game on Saturday

The annual East Idaho All Star Football game is scheduled for Saturday, May 26 with kick off at 6 p.m. The game will feature graduating seniors from all classifications of Eastern Idaho and will be played at the High School field on the campus of Snake River High School. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and tickets are priced at only $5. Children 8 and younger will be admitted free of charge.

