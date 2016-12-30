American Cheerleader in London

Looking for something to do tonight to celebrate the incoming year? There are a variety of local New Year's Eve celebrations taking place Saturday night.

The Reeling Trout, a new wine and beer bar at 310 N. Meridian Suite B, will celebrate New Year's Eve with a complimentary glass of champaign to toast the new year. They will also be introducing a new menu. The wine bar will be open till 2 a.m.

"Come hang out with the locals in a fun, friendly atmosphere," said Owner Paul Klos.

The American Legion Stewart Hoover Post 23, 436 North Fisher, will hold a New Year's Eve celebration beginning at 8 p.m. They will be providing food, music and fun. Everyone is welcome and there is no cost to attend the celebration.

