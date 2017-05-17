American Falls boy wins, Shelley girl third in 3A golf

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-new.com

IDAHO FALLS - The 3A State Golf Tournament got underway on Monday at Idaho Falls Country Club and the two local teams, Shelley and Snake River found the conditions not to their liking in the early going.

Kellogg, with all five of their players in the top 16 players by score, stormed to the lead with a team total of 324 as all five players were at 86 or under in the near perfect scoring conditions.

Led by Cade Finlay, who posted a 77 and tied for third in the medalist standings, the Wildcats stormed to a 31 stroke lead at the end of play.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.