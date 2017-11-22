American Indian Heritage Proclamation

The initial recognition of "American Indian Heritage Day" in Blackfoot is Friday, Nov. 24.

"Mayor Paul Loomis; Kurt Hibbert, Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Director; and I have worked on this proclamation," Randy'L Teton, Shoshone-Bannock Public Affairs Manager. "We want to educate the public, businesses, schools and the community to acknowledge the rich heritage of the Shoshone-Bannock people in the area. Next year we will start earlier."

Loomis signed the following proclamation on Thursday, Nov. 16. It reads:

"Whereas, the indigenous people of the Shoshone & Bannock Tribes originally inhabited lands now known as the City of Blackfoot; and

"Whereas, members of the tribes are also valued members of the Blackfoot community; and

"Whereas, our City acknowledges and appreciates the very positive impact the Tribes have on the community; and

"Whereas, we celebrate our commitment to respect and help preserve the vibrant American Indian cultures; and

"Whereas, the President of they United States has proclaimed the fourth Friday of November as American Indian Heritage Day and the Month of November as American Indian Heritage Month.

"Now, Therefore, I, Paul M. Loomis, by virtue of the authority vested in me as the Mayor of the City of Blackfoot, do hereby proclaim Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, as 'American Indian Heritage Day' and month of November 2017 as American Indian Heritage Month and urge all citizens to commemorate the day after Thanksgiving with appropriate programs and activities to learn more about the vibrant heritage of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation and the American Indian tribes located throughout the United States."