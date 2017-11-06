American Legion officers present check to Pocatello Vets' Home

Officers of the Blackfoot American Legion Post 23 donated $5,000 to the Idaho State Veterans Home (ISVH) in Pocatello on Monday. Standing from left are Mike Merlette, commander of Post 23, Josiah Dahlstrom, ISVH Administrator, Gene Womack, Post 23 Finance Officer and Carrie Leavitt, ISVH Activities/Volunteer Coordinator. 'The money was raised through tips given at the American Legion Beer Garden during the Eastern Idaho State Fair,' Merlette said. "People were very generous this year.' Leavitt said, 'This is wonderful; the money will be used for activities and needs for the veterans.'