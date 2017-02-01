Amy Grant concert rescheduled

The Amy Grant concert scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2, at the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center has been rescheduled for May 18.

Grant has come down with a cold, and has been advised by doctors to rest her voice. She has also rescheduled a concert originally set for Feb. 1 in Billings, Mont.

Her rescheduled performance is May 18, 7:30 p.m. in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the Feb. 2 show will be honored. Anyone unable to attend the rescheduled performance should contact the Stephens Performing Arts Center at 208-282-3595 for refund information.