Amy Grant to perform ISU

Grammy-award winning singer Amy Grant will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Idaho State University L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center as part of the “A Season of Note” series.

Grant’s career spans more than 30 years and stretches from her roots in gospel into her experience as an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist.

Grant has sold more than 30 million albums boasting one five-time platinum album, one triple platinum and one double platinum album, as well as six platinum and four gold albums. She has won six Grammy Awards in multiple categories, beginning with the platinum selling “Age to Age” in 1982 and 25 GMA Dove Awards.

She also has six No. 1 hits – including “Baby, Baby” and “Every Heartbeat” – and is one of only two Christian artists to be awarded a star on the legendary Walk of Fame in Hollywood. More information is available online at amygrant.com.

Her concert will be in the Joseph C. and Cheryl H. Jensen Grand Concert Hall.

Prices are $44 for main seating and $40 for upper level sitting. Tickets are available at the ISU Box Office in the Stephens Performing Arts Center (1102 Sam Nixon Dr.), by phone at 282-3595, online at isu.edu/tickets or at Vickers Western Wear.

For more information on the 2016-17 Season of Note, contact the Stephens Performing Arts Box Office at (208) 282-3595 or visit isu.edu/stephens.