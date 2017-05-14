Anarchy back on winning track

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - The Blackfoot Anarchy, on the heels of their first loss of the season one week ago, rebounded quickly and scored a 36-14 win over the Tri-County Vigilantes.

The Anarchy went back to the style of football that produced five wins in their first five games, a stout defense and opportunistic offense to produce the win.

The defense as usual was at the forefront, forcing several fumbles and a pair of interceptions, one of which the Anarchy returned for a touchdown at the hands of Treyton Palmer.

