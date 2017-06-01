Anarchy led to promised land by QB Kirsch

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Take a former high school quarterback and mix in a bunch of guys who love football and you get this year's version of the Blackfoot Anarchy.

The Anarchy recently secured the top seed in the Rocky Mountain Football League and await an opponent for next week's second round game. The Anarchy, with the league's best record will play the winner of the match-up between the number three and four seeds in a game that the Anarchy will host at Harrison Field on the campus of Snake River High School. But let's take a look at the man who makes the offense go.

Quarterback Cody Kirsch comes to the Blackfoot area from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was a starter for Fox Chapel Area High School and received honorable mention at the end of his senior year.

With no scholarship offers coming his way, he tried to walk on at a small college and things just didn't work out for the young signal caller and his dreams of playing at the next level seemed to have come to an end, even though he had been playing since he was five years old.

