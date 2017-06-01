Anarchy rushing to title behind running back Jarick May

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - Running back Jarick May of the Blackfoot Anarchy is a major part of the team's success on the field this season. The 23 year old relative youngster on the team has been a pleasant surprise for the coaching staff as he has led the team in rushing and has become a focal point of opposing team's defensive schemes.

The graduate of Marsh Valley High School in 2012, spent one year at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. When things didn't work out for him in football, May returned to Idaho and went to work. Football was the farthest thing in his mind as he went about his day to day activities. May had a full time job working for Star Corporation in Chubbuck and one of his co-workers asked him if he was interested in playing.

