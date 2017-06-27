Anarchy win Rocky Mountain Football League Title

By FRED DAVIS

OGDEN - Doing what they have been doing all season long, the Blackfoot Anarchy handed the ball off to Jarick May and he responded by rushing for nearly 200 yards and led the 9-1 Anarchy to the Rocky Mountain Football League Championship.

May was what May has been all year, a tough between the tackles runner who can break a run to the end zone at any time, and he proved it time and time again.

With quarterback Cody Kirsch a threat to throw at any time, May took advantage of the offensive line opening up holes big enough to drive a tank through and just destroyed the defense with his running prowess. By the time the final horn blew signaling the end of the game, the Anarchy had taken the championship by a final score of 38-14.

