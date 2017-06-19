Anchorwoman Karole Honas is honored by University of Idaho

On Saturday Karole Honas was honored by the University of Idaho Alumni Association for her achievements in broadcasting and service to the university. Honas received her degree from the University in 1977 and was trained for broadcast news there.

"I was trained as a broadcaster at the University," Honas said. "I have worked in broadcasting for 40 years and they recognized me for that. It doesn't seem like it has been that long."

