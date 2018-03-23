Andersen files for county commissioner

Glenn Andersen of Springfield has filed to represent District 3 as a Bingham County Commissioner.

"I can help the county stay strong," he said. "My concerns are education and bringing in more business. Three of my kids live in Bingham County; I want them to have stronger jobs and better paying jobs so they can stay in the county."

He is also concerned about the number of suicides in the county.

"I want to help people. People who commit suicide have been in a dark area for a long time. We need to do whatever is necessary to help people have a brighter outlook on life. I would like to try to find a way the county could help. We could bring in businesses, doctors and education that there is help right here at home."

"Bingham County really is the gem of the state," Andersen said. "It's a wonderful place to raise kids."

