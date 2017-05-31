Anderton leads Idaho Gold Team to 2nd place finish in America's Cup

By FRED DAVIS

THOMAS - Year end honors continue to pile up for Snake River's Payson Anderton. The recent graduate of Snake River High School was accepted as a team member of Idaho Gold for the prestigious America's Cup which was held May 27-28 in Post Falls, ID.

Recently named an All American for 2017, Anderton is a three time State Champion and compiled a regular season record of 40-2, losing only to Blackfoot's Nathan Sargent. He avenged those two defeats with a first round pin against Sargent in the annual dual between Blackfoot and Snake River, the deciding match in the Panthers victory over the Broncos.

