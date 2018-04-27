Animal Shelter BBQ

Brock Eastman (left) of the Blackfoot Animal Shelter holds Bullet, a sweet male 2-year old German Shepard mix who is looking for a home. Brook Pollack (right) holds an unnamed male kitten who is also looking for a home. He is currently the only kitten at the facility. The dog in the middle is X, who is a retired Bingham County K-9 officer and drug dog and also the shelter's mascot. On Wednesday, May 2, the shelter is holding a fundraising BBQ to collect money for a new facility.
By: 
Catie Clark
Reporter
cclark@am-news.com
Friday, April 27, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue is holding a hot dog barbecue and raffle on Wednesday, May 2, as part of the Idaho Gives campaign. The event will run from noon to 3 p.m. on the shelter grounds. Proceeds will be used to help build a new shelter.
The barbecue is sponsored by several local businesses including Sprint. Java Express is donating gift cards and Blackfoot Animal Clinic is donating spay and neuter procedures to the raffle. Walmart is donating the hot dogs and Ridley's the condiments for the food. The Blackfoot Police Department is bringing tables, chairs and labor.
During the event, the shelter will be offering discounted microchips for dogs and cats.
