Annual Kids Expo draws many to Community Center

The Blackfoot Community Center (BCC) held its annual Kids Harvest Expo on Saturday. According to the event’s Facebook page, the purpose was to learn about the importance of agriculture in the Blackfoot community.

“It was all about being thankful for our families and for our ranchers and farmers,” said Melissa Winmill, BCC SHARK site coordinator.

Blackfoot High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) students Charleston Heiner and Jackson Fink attended the event. “I loved it,” Heiner said. “I had a blast. I liked teaching kids.” Fink concurred, stating, “I’ve had a blast. It was fun.”

