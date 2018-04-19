Anti-bullying assembly at SRHS on Thursday

All students in the Snake River School District will participate in an anti-bullying assembly today, Thursday, April 19. Hank Smith from BYU-Provo is the speaker.

All assemblies will take place in the SRHS auditorium. The assembly for students in grades five through eight will take place from 10-11 a.m.; high school students will attend the assembly from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students in grades one through four will be part of the assembly from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

This anti-bullying assembly is Conner Poulter's senior project.

The Snake River Orchestra performed for the trustees.

SR Orchestra Director JaNene Anderson said, "We (as an orchestra) decided we wanted to go Disneyland so we applied and were accepted. We are on Disneyland's play list, however, we don't know the date yet."

The orchestra then played "Pirates of the Caribbean."

Trustees also heard the septic system update from engineers Mitch Greer and David Assan with Rocky Mountain Engineers from Pocatello.

