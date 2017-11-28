Application date approaching for Children's Community Christmas Project

The Children's Community Christmas Project has been part of the holiday season in Blackfoot for over 20 years. With the assistance of the community, the Christmas Project assists needy families with gifts for their children. The volunteer organization has distributed gifts donated by caring people; between 250 and 300 children enjoy a happier Christmas each year.

Applications for assistance must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 8. Applications are available at: the Department of Health & Welfare, Community Council of Idaho, the Health Department, Pingree store, Stop 'n' Shop in Firth, Bingham Crisis Center, Chamber of Commerce, CDC and Head Start, Mental Health, Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) and project volunteers.

"Any needy kid who lives in Bingham County qualifies," committee member Barb Parris said. "We insure anonymity so people who are embarrassed about getting help don't need to be. Each family is assigned a number; the age and sex of each child and any special request are noted." For more information on the Children's Community Christmas Project, contact:

Shirley Goodyear at (208) 684-4491;

Barb Parris at (208) 680-0914;

Jeanie Potter at (208) 785-0526;

Cindy Hernandez at (208) 684-5165;

Deanna Mickelsen at (208) 681-2784;

Sonja Sanders at (208) 680-5141; or

Murl Green at (208) 221-9521.

