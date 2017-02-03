Applications open for Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy grants

Members of the board of the Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy thank individuals, families, organizations, musicians, sweet makers, crafters and decorators for their support of the Christmas Tree Fantasy.

The 2016 theme, “Rocky Mountain Christmas,” was applicable to this area,” said Chair Mary Ann Johnson. “Everyone enjoyed it.”

Applications for grants from the Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy are open from now until Friday, March 3. Non-profit organizations in Bingham County qualify to for grants from the Christmas Tree Fantasy.

To apply for a grant, non-profit organizations in the county must submit a letter to request a grant. In the letter, explain a little about the non-profit organization, how much money is requested and how the money will be used in Bingham County.

The deadline for grant applications is Friday, March 3, 2017.

Mail the request to: Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy Board, P.O. Box 23, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221.