Area Cross Country results

By Fred Davis

sports@am-news.com

SHELLEY - The annual Rob Campbell Invitational, hosted by Shelley High School, drew hundreds of runners in several classifications. Varsity runners from high school, both boys and girls, junior varsity runners both boys and girls and of course the middle school and junior high runners both boys and girls competed in their own divisions producing many school and personal records for the runners in the beautiful fall weather.

Leading the charge for the girls high schools were the runners from Jackson Hole, WY, who easily outdistanced the runners from Skyline High School and Sugar Salem High School. The Jackson team was led by freshman Mattie Geddes who took the lead about 1,000 meters from the finish and beat MIchelle Pratt of Blackfoot by just over seven seconds. Abby Brazil of Jackson would finish third in the individual standings. Winning time for the 5,000 meters was 18:29.0.

For the boys, Bonneville runners would finish first and second, as senior R. Coen Haroldsen would lead the way to the wire about fourteen seconds ahead of freshman teammate Stetson Moss, with Jackson Hole runners finishing third, fourth and fifth in the standings. Winning time for the 5,000 meters was 16:15.4.