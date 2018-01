Bingham Country girls basketball teams were a perfect 5-0 on Wednesday night. Scores: Blackfoot 61, Pocatello 46; Shelley 45, Teton 39; Snake River 68, American Falls 23; Firth 44, North Fremont 30; Sho-Ban 65, North Gem 30.

Please read the stories in the Thursday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.