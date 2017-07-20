Arrest made in Ammon homicide Wednesday
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
BREAKING NEWS: Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies have made an arrest related to the ongoing homicide investigation in Ammon that began on July 2. Jameion K. Hernandez, 20 of Ammon, was taken into custody Wednesday evening and booked into the Bonneville County Jail for Murder.
That is all of the information available at this time, but we expect to have further details for release mid-morning tomorrow (Thursday).
Category: