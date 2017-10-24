Artrageous coming to Blackfoot

What could be more fun than combining art, theater, music, singing, dancing, and audience interaction into one show?

"Artrageous" is making a one night stop at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. "Artrageous" is a unique and indescribable visual journey laced with intricate choreography, exciting music, and a high energy ride of inspiration, creativity, and engagement. A signature of the "Artrageous" troupe is interaction and engagement with the audience.

The concept got its start in the late 1980s on Christmas Day when their theater building with all their props and puppets, burned to the ground. Instead of packing it in, they created a new act called The Pink Flamingos.

This music based troupe has performed for the likes of Sir Richard Branson, Steve Forbes, Gen. Colin Powell and in venues and events all over the world from India to Thailand, Paris, to Austria performing at over 2000-plus events.

The troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, icons and musical genres throughout the evening.

The result is a uniquely entertaining, masterpiece show culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings.

This family friendly show promises to be one of the best of the entire season. This concert is sponsored by Bingham Memorial Hospital. Tickets are $20, $15, and $10 and are available at blackfootpac.com, 208-317-5508, or the Music & Families store in Blackfoot. All seats are reserved.

Visit their website at: artrageousexperience.com for more information about the group.